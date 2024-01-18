Financial Times: Arab plan to end war in Gaza & create Palestinian state

Shafaqna Enghlish- Arab states are reportedly working on an initiative seeking to put an end to Gaza war as part of a broader plan that could offer the creation of a Palestinian state.

The Financial Times reported the news today, stressing the Arab initiative seeks to secure a ceasefire as well as the release of prisoners in Gaza.

A senior Arab official said they hoped to present the plan within a few weeks in an effort to end the Israel-Hamas war and prevent a wider conflict erupting in the Middle East.

Arab officials have discussed the plan with the US and European governments. It would include western nations agreeing to formally recognise a Palestinian state, or supporting the Palestinians being granted full membership of the UN.

Source: Financial Times

