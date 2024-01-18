English
Lavrov: BRICS integration has a bright future

SHAFAQNA- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the presence of approximately 30 applicants seeking to join the BRICS signifies a bright outlook for the integration with international participants.

“Considering that more than 20, even closer to 30 countries are interested in approaching the BRICS, we see very bright future of this integration with global members,” he said this at his annual press conference on the review of the main achievements of Moscow’s foreign policy in 2023.

Source: tass

