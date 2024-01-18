English
Germany: Significant rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes

Shafaqna Enghlish- The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes in Germany has grown significantly since Israel’s Gaza war, according to TRT World.

According to a statement from the discrimination unit of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) based in the northern city of Cologne, numerous letters and e-mails containing insults and threats have been sent to mosques in Germany.

Cologne Central Mosque alone has received 17 such e-mails and letters, and more recently, DITIB Selimiye Mosque in the northern town of Dinslaken was targeted.

The head of the Munster Central Mosque Association, Fettah Cavus, said that regrettably, hostility towards foreigners and Muslims is on the rise in Germany.

Source: TRT World

