Arab news: Early Quranic manuscript to go on sale in March in Netherlands

Early Quranic manuscript
Shafaqna Enghlish- A rare early manuscript from a copy of the Qur’an is set to go on sale later this year in the Netherlands, Arab news reported.
The parchment, written in Hijazi script, will appear at the TEFAF Maastricht fine art fair in March with an asking price of €1 million ($1.0883 million). It was previously part of a private collection in the UK.

The seller, Shapero Rare Books, said the folio’s Hijazi script, used before the standardization of Arabic, places the manuscript in the 7th century A.D., around 50 years after the death of the Prophet Muhammad, and means it was written in the Hijaz region, which includes the cities of Mecca and Medina.

“The earliest examples of the Qur’an were written in Hijazi script and this period also marks a very important milestone in the evolution of the Arabic language and its development in written form,” Shapero Rare Books said in a press release.

