Arab news: Early Quranic manuscript to go on sale in March in Netherlands

The seller, Shapero Rare Books, said the folio’s Hijazi script, used before the standardization of Arabic, places the manuscript in the 7th century A.D., around 50 years after the death of the Prophet Muhammad, and means it was written in the Hijaz region, which includes the cities of Mecca and Medina.

“The earliest examples of the Qur’an were written in Hijazi script and this period also marks a very important milestone in the evolution of the Arabic language and its development in written form,” Shapero Rare Books said in a press release.