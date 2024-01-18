Israeli magazine: “Tel Aviv uses water as a weapon of mass destruction in Gaza”

SHAFAQNA- “972+” Magazine wrote: “Israel has created an unprecedented health crisis since the beginning of the war by depriving the Palestinians of Gaza of drinking water, and incurs irreparable environmental damages by means of water as a weapon in the framework of war against the Gaza Strip.”

According to Shafaqna, in a note authored by “Nancy Murray” and “Amahl Bishara”, this magazine wrote “death toll due to lack of water may exceed that of Israel’s bombardment” while recalling the warning of “Pedro Arrojo-Agudo”, the Special Rapporteur in the United Nations, that Israel should stop using water as a weapon of war.

“972+” Magazine emphasized: “depriving Gaza of water – which it described as a weapon of mass destruction – was a basic tactic in the war since the very beginning, as Israel closed water pipelines to Gaza since October 7, 2023. And Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, announced: “water, food, electricity and fuel will not be connected. We put Gaza under a complete siege, we are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.”

This report states: “the use of water as a weapon in South Africa’s accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice has been raised, as other scholars and human rights defenders such as Craig Mokhiber, the former director of the New York office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights have referred to it.

It has been mentioned in South Africa’s complaint that what has happened in Gaza has been intensification of the long-term policies of violence against the Palestinian people, so that deprivation of water and destruction of water and sewage infrastructures are one part of Israel’s efforts in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to make “daily and honorable life” more difficult for civilian residents of these regions”.

Health and environmental disaster

“972+” Magazine states that for decades, Israel has used water to deprive Palestinians of lands and ways of life and has prevented agriculture in the West Bank. But this time the use of water in line with the current war against the Gaza Strip is carried out in a completely different framework. It has led to an unprecedented public health crisis and irreversible environmental damage.

The magazine notified: “Gaza’s almost complete dependence on Israel for water and energy supply has made the Strip vulnerable to the use of primary resources as a weapon against itself. It purchases about 30 percent of its water supplies from Israel and filtration of the rest of it depends on electricity and fuel sent from Israel”.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel’s blockade and heavy bombardment has led to significant shortage of water resources. The World Health Organization announced that power outage means there is not enough energy to run water wells, desalination, and sewage treatment plants, and UNICEF has announced that people are forced to drink seawater.

In an internal report in the late October, the US State Department expressed concern that 52,000 pregnant women and more than 30,000 children under 6 months of age are forced to drink a potentially mortal mixture of water contaminated with sewage and sea salt.

The World Health Organization reported that more than one million Palestinian refugees living in the southern city of Rafah have averagely one toilet for every 486 persons, while one bathroom serves 4,500 persons averagely across Gaza. Thus, the sewage slopes into the streets and contaminates the erected tents.

There is another worrisome and perhaps long-term tactic- as this magazine says – that Israel has used in recent weeks. It pumps seawater into Gaza tunnels and its apparent purpose is to destroy the tunnels and expel activists of the Islamic Resistance (Hamas). But this action, in fact, threatens the water resources in Gaza and in this regard, South Africa has expressed its “deep concern” about the use of water as an offensive weapon.

Water, basic human rights

These two Israeli authors asked human rights activists and organizations to oppose Israel’s use of water as a weapon of war openly and added: “as activists of the US-based Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine, we saw how Israel’s long-standing discriminatory water policies about water to control the Palestinians and expel them from their lands is. Also, we saw how water activities can mobilize people in several continents to fight for justice.”

As the International Court of Justice investigates charges of genocide against Israel, we ask the researchers and activists working on water issues to consider signing this open letter in which Israel’s discriminatory water policies in the past decades have been stated and it calls for putting an end to the use of water as a weapon in the Gaza Strip.

