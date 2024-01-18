Tourism Malaysia: Offering special tourism packages for Ramadan, ‘MY Ramadan Experience 2024’

Shafaqna English- Tourism Malaysia is teaming up to launch “MY Ramadan Experience” packages that combine cultural immersion and halal-friendly accommodation to attract both local and foreign tourists during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, According to Travel Daily News.



The MY Ramadan Experience packages were recently launched by Tourism Malaysia, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort between the Islamic Tourism Center (ITC), the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) and the Malaysian Association of Hotel Owners (MAHO). This exceptional 4D3N or 3D2N program offers a unique opportunity to fully participate in the vibrant celebration of Ramadan in Malaysia.

As a result of the combined efforts, the initiative leverages the knowledge of Tourism Malaysia, MAH and MAHO to carefully curate a comprehensive selection of hotels offering attractive accommodation packages. In AI mode: These carefully curated packages include a complimentary Iftar for two, and guarantee that the participating hotels hold the coveted “Halal Kitchen” certification from the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (JAKIM).

In MY Ramadan Experience, a variety of engaging events await participants, encouraging them to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Ramadan bazaars, enjoy Iftar meals at prominent mosques, participate in Iftar programs conducted by government and NGO organizations, experience the thrill of Hari Raya sales and engage in interactive activities such as learning how to cook Bubur Lambuk.

With a focus on attracting tourists from Malaysia and around the world, the initiative aims to showcase the charm of experiencing Malaysia during this sacred period,

The bustling metropolises of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor remain at the forefront, presenting an extraordinary cultural encounter that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Source: Travel Daily News

www.shafaqna.com