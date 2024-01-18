Non14: Religious guardian of Astan Quds Hosseini demanded free treatment of Yazidi patients in medical centers of the Imam Hussain Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Custodianship of Astan Quds Hosseini announced today (Thursday) that all Iraqi Yazidi patients are accepted in the medical centers of this Astan and the best services are provided to them.

According to Shafaqna, Non14 News Agency wrote: “Ahmed Reza Al-Khafaji,” head of the branch for coordination of humanitarian affairs in Astan Quds Hosseini, said: “Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al Karbalai, representative of Supreme Religious Authority in Holy Karbala, has issued the admission order of all Yazidi patients in hospitals and medical centers affiliated to this Astan. According to this report, al-Khafaji also said: “Karbalai has issued an order to assume all costs of treating Yazidi minority patients in hospitals and medical centers affiliated to the Holy Shrine of Imam Hossein (AS).”

He continued: a special program will be coordinated in order to accept these cases, provide suitable residence for them and introduce them to specialists. Moreover, all the costs of their residence and treatment will be assumed by Astan Quds Hosseini.

This Iraqi official added: “We seize this opportunity to convey the message that all institutions of Astan Quds Hosseini are non-profit and have just been established toward public interests and serving all Iraqi people, far from any affiliation, ethnicity, or religion.”

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com