Egypt's tourist arrivals to reaches record high of 14.9 million tourists in 2023

SHAFAQNA- According to Ahram, during the cabinet meeting that took place every week, Issa mentioned that the highest number of tourists that visited Egypt in a year was 14.7 million in 2010. 

Additionally, he highlighted that Egypt received a staggering 3.6 million tourists in the final quarter of 2023.

Despite falling short by 600,000 tourists due to the conflict in Gaza, the mentioned number represents a growth of 8 percent when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Source: Ahram

www.shafaqna.com

