Maghsoodloo’s draw against the world chess champion

SHAFAQNA- According to Varzesh3 and citing ISNA, Parham Maghsoodloo, the top-ranked chess player of Iran, encountered Ding Liren, the Chinese reigning chess champion, in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2024. He effectively halted his competitor’s progress. Maghsoodloo, holding a rating of 2740 in the tournament, achieved a tie with his opponent who possessed a rating of 2780.

Moghsoodloo tied against the Indian chess player in the first round of this tournament, and he lost against Alireza Firouzja in the second round. Iran’s top player defeated in the third and fourth rounds. With a draw in the fifth round of this competition against Liren, Moghsoodloo secured one point to continue standing in the 14th position of this tournament.

