AFC Asian Cup: UAE’s hard draw against Palestine

SHAFAQNA- According to “Varzesh 3” report, after a 4-1 defeat against Iran in the first round of AFC Asian Cup, Palestinians found themselves in a situation against the United Arab Emirates where it seemed that their opponent had a better chance of winning this match.

Palestine only scored once, in the second half, with a header from Emirate’s defender Bader Abaelaziz. They missed a penalty in this game and had numerous opportunities that were either cleared or went past Khalid Eisa’s goal.

Ultimately, Palestine retained its chance of advancing to the next round with this one point, while the UAE with 4 points will likely be among the qualified teams. However, they have a tough task ahead of them against Iran and it looks like with this quality of football they could end up on the losing side of the game.

Source: Varzesh3

www.shafaqna.com