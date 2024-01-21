Goals of building virtuous community

Shafaqna English | by Ayatullah Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim*-The fundamental objectives of building a virtuous community are generally the same previously mentioned objectives of the Holy Imams (AS). These objectives can be summarized in the following points:

Establish Proof (of Almighty Allah) for the people

Lead the Islamic experiment in theory and practice

Establish ideological and religious authority over Muslims

Defend Islam and its doctrines

Guard the political existence of Islam by preserving its Islamic government, society and every individual entity

Play the role of excellent exemplars

In the upcoming details regarding building a virtuous community many features of these goals will manifest themselves. However, we have to refer to the following points in order to make the manifestation of these features more feasible:

Without doubt, one of the major objectives of the existence of the Holy Imams (AS) and their presentation of a thesis within the framework of the divine message of Islam is to lead the Islamic mission and take it to a high level of perfection. The Divine planning for the Final Message necessitated the attainment of a level of perfection compatible with its wide-ranging scope during which rule would be assumed by the Twelve Imams (AS)—a period of about three centuries, at least, if we take into consideration the lowest estimate of the natural age of each of the Holy Imams (AS).

It is also possible to presume that such perfection would cover all aspects of life, including mental, scientific, ethical, governmental, relational, organizational, and financial aspects (economic growth, social security and liability), along with military forces and promulgation of Islam and Islamic culture all over the world. Features would also cover other aspects of human life such that they would, practically and in actuality, be examples of Almighty Allah’s Word in the Holy Quran:

He it is Who sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth, that He might cause it to prevail over all religions, though the polytheists may be averse. (g:33)

Unfortunately, the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) were driven away from playing this vital role due to the deviation of people from the right path, improper choices, misjudgments, and dependence upon personal interests in all fields, especially politics. As a result, Muslims in particular and all human beings in general have had to experience restricted progress, frustration, and adverse conditions. The one and only party responsible for such consequences is man alone. Human beings are also the parties responsible for all other disappointments and obstacles throughout the history of humanity, beginning the moment Almighty Allah created Adam and chose for him a wife to live with him in Paradise up to the missions of the prophets (‘a), when they failed to respond to the divine missions. Referring to this fact, the Holy Quran declares:

All people were a single nation; so, Allah raised prophets as bearers of good news and as warners and revealed with them the Book with the truth that it might judge between people in that in which they differed. But those to whom the Scripture was given, after clear arguments had come to them, differed among themselves. Therefore, Allah has guided by His will those who believe the truth about which they differed. Allah guides whom He pleases to the right path. (2/213)

The Holy Imams (AS), however, attempted to return the situation to its proper form. Hence, after being driven away from their mission immediately after the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), they planned to reassume the mission of guiding to Islam. Building a virtuous community was one of their plans, because it would play a significant role in their contribution to the Islamic leadership.

This fact can be obviously noticed through a survey of the period in which the first three Imams—namely Imam Ali, Imam Ḥasan, and Imam Husayn (AS)1—lived. These Imams attempted to assume the leadership of the Muslim community through their political discourses with the Muslim community.

In point of fact, Imam Ali (AS) did hold the leadership, but this did not last for a long period during Imam Hasan’s lifetime. After that, Muslims hoped that the leadership would return to the status quo when Imam Husayn (AS) held it; therefore, they asked him to undertake the mission that resulted in the horrible tragedy of Karbala.

There is no doubt that Imam Ali (AS) raised and educated an elite group of people and built up their spiritual and organizational posture so firmly that they fought under his pennon and offered great sacrifices for the sake of Islam to substantiate the ideals and values to which the Imam (AS) had called.

Similarly, Imam Hasan (AS) was able to preserve the same group by specifying their safety as one of the conditions of his peace truce with Muawiyah.

As a result, this elite group was able to play a pioneering role during the age of Imam Husayn (AS) when they were able to break through the stagnant states of acquiescence to the Umayyad regime under whose shadows the Muslim nation then lived. They were also able to promulgate the objective of the movement of Imam Husayn (AS) whose slogan was to overthrow the Umayyad ruling regime and prepare a platform on which his uprising could achieve its widest range in the milieu of the Muslim nation, leaving an endless influence on the course of Muslim history. In fact, most of these goals, including the eventual collapse of the Umayyad dynasty, were achieved.

As regards the period of the first three Imams (AS), we can maintain that the leading and most important objective of building a virtuous community during that period was to contribute to the process of guiding others to Islam—an objective corresponding to the activities of the Holy Imams (AS) in the field of preserving the Muslim nation. The first procedure in this process was installing a genuinely Islamic government both externally, which was actually achieved by Imam Ali and Imam Hasan (AS), though for a short period, and theoretically. Working towards installing an Islamic government theoretically, the Holy Imams (AS) were able to create in the Muslim nation a trend demanding the installation of such a genuinely Islamic government and forming a pressure group that could correct the course of the Muslim governments throughout history.

Note:

1. Undoubtedly, Imam al-Husayn (AS) knew that he would not be able to maintain political leadership of the Muslim nation; nevertheless, his declared goal and political speeches and activities were all devoted to retaining political This was, in fact, required as his religious and humanitarian duty vis-a-vis the circumstances, although the actual purpose behind Imam Ḥusayn’s movement was to achieve other matters, which we will mention in a later chapter dedicated to discussing the history and attitudes of the Holy Imams (AS).

Part of Book: The role of Ahl al-Bayt in building the virtuous community by Ayatullah Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim

Source: The role of Ahl al-Bayt in building the virtuous community/Book one: Goals and Characteristics

Publisher : ABWA Publishing and Printing Center

