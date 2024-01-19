New report: Citizen support for climate could shape outcome of upcoming European elections

Shafaqna Enghlish- Citizen concerned about climate change could shape the outcome of the upcoming European elections, according to a new report.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) carried out polling in 11 European countries – nine EU nations that represent 75 per cent of the bloc’s population plus Great Britain and Switzerland.

The report argues that Europe’s voters are split into five ‘crisis tribes’: climate change, global economic turmoil, immigration, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

