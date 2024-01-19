UN: Full recovery of world tourism by 2024

Shafaqna English- The World Tourism Organization has predicted that international tourism will return to pre-pandemic levels this year, after a successful 2023. The statement was made on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The UN agency said, “The release of remaining pent-up demand, increased air connectivity and a stronger recovery of Asian markets and destinations are expected to underpin a full recovery by the end of 2024.”

In 2023, international tourism experienced a significant recovery, reaching 88%of pre-pandemic levels and attracting a staggering 1.3 billion tourist arrivals.

The Middle East led the recovery, becoming the only region to surpass pre-pandemic levels with a 22% increase in arrivals compared to 2019.

Europe, the region that attracts the most visitors globally, has reached an impressive 94% of its pre-pandemic levels. This considerable achievement is primarily driven by travel demand within the region itself, as well as the influx of tourists from the United States.

