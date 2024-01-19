USA: Lawsuit accuses New York County police of forcibly removing Muslim woman’s hijab

Shafaqna Enghlish- A lawsuit alleges New York’s Suffolk County police forcibly removed a Muslim woman’s hijab during a body search and did not give it back.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair-New York) and Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP (ECBAWMM) on behalf of Marowa Fahmy from East Setauket, and says that in 2022 she was wrongfully arrested by police due to a false tip.

The legal action seeks compensation for a rights violation and emotional suffering.

“SCPD’s hijab-removal policy is inhumane, regressive, and clearly unlawful. Cair-NY asserts that the rights of Muslim Americans do not stop at the doors of the local police precinct,” Cair-NY legal fellow, Burhan Carroll, said.

Source: Middle East Eye

