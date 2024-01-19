AA: Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-ins at Dutch train stations

Shafaqna English- In a show of support for Palestine, protesters participated in sit in demonstrations on Thursday at key train stations throughout the Netherlands, advocating for a halt in hostilities within the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Demonstrators amassed at Utrecht’s main railway station, brandishing Palestinian flags and displaying placards with messages such as “Stop bombing children and hospitals,” “Justice for Palestine” and “Ceasefire now.”

They voiced their dissatisfaction with the Dutch government, alleging its support for Israel’s endeavors in the area.

Chanting phrases like “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “Gaza don’t cry, Palestine will never die,” and “Shame on the Netherlands, your hands are bloody,” the individuals aimed to bring attention to the circumstances in Gaza and attract the public’s focus.

After the protest, they marched briefly in front of the municipal building before ending the demonstration.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com