AA: French opposition lawmakers question FM’s stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Stephane Sejourne criticized the act of accusing Israel of genocide, stating that it is a breach of a “moral threshold,” according to Anadolu Agency.



Thomas Portes, a member of the France Unbowed party (LFI), posted disturbing photos on X showcasing the tragic demise of individuals, particularly women and children, who were killed by Israel and wrapped in shrouds. The imagery was accompanied by the caption: “A typical morning in Gaza.”

Portes criticized France s lack of response and reluctance to openly condemn Israeli war crimes, arguing that it effectively supported the loss of innocent lives.

In direct response to Sejourne’s statement denying Israel’s involvement in genocide, Portes strongly asserted: “Yes, this is genocide.”

Another parliamentarian from LFI, Daniele Obono, echoed these sentiments by stating that Israel’s actions amount to a genocide that surpasses acceptable moral and legal limits.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com