English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

15,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque

0

Shafaqna Enghlish- Only 15,000 worshipers were allowed to perform prayers in the Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site, the Islamic Endowments Department said.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.
Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform the Friday prayer in the Yusufiya Cemetery after being barred from entering the Aqsa Mosque.
Israeli forces also prevented worshipers in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood in Occupied Jerusalem from performing the Friday prayer and attacked them with wastewater.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 19 January 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Financial Times: Arab plan to end war in Gaza & create Palestinian state

leila yazdani

Gaza: UAE pledges $10M for health sector

leila yazdani

Palestinian official: At least $15 billion needed to re-build Gaza housing

leila yazdani

UN: Everyone is hungry in Gaza

leila yazdani

UK’s FM: We don’t want Gaza war to go on for a long moment

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.