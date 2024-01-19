15,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna Enghlish- Only 15,000 worshipers were allowed to perform prayers in the Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site, the Islamic Endowments Department said.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform the Friday prayer in the Yusufiya Cemetery after being barred from entering the Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces also prevented worshipers in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood in Occupied Jerusalem from performing the Friday prayer and attacked them with wastewater.

Source: Palestinian Information Center