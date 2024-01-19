English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeaturedHuman rightsOther News

UNDP: Women in Afghanistan bearing brunt of Economic, Humanitarian Crisis

0

Shafaqna Enghlish- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)۷ said that women and girls are bearing the brunt of the economic and humanitarian crises.

Female-headed households work more for the same household per capita income, consume a lower quantity of food, and women constantly lose their share of employment compared to men, while girls’ education attendance is at alarmingly low levels.
Speaking at a press event in Kabul, UNDP Resident Representative for Afghanistan, Stephen Rodriques, said that the economic loss caused by the restrictions on the female workforce was estimated to have reached US$ 1 billion at the end of 2022.

Source: Tolo News

Related posts

UNICEF: 96,000 quake-affected children in Afghanistan need help to survive winter

leila yazdani

UNICEF will establish 950 community-based education classes in Afghanistan

parniani

OCHA: 21 million people in Afghanistan lack access to clean water

parniani

Generations of victims to suicide attacks in Pakistan-Afghanistan

parniani

Xinhua: Casualties feared as explosion rocks Zaranj in western Afghanistan

parniani

Spectacular photos of Southern Asia in 1970s

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.