UNDP: Women in Afghanistan bearing brunt of Economic, Humanitarian Crisis

Shafaqna Enghlish- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)۷ said that women and girls are bearing the brunt of the economic and humanitarian crises.

Female-headed households work more for the same household per capita income, consume a lower quantity of food, and women constantly lose their share of employment compared to men, while girls’ education attendance is at alarmingly low levels.

Speaking at a press event in Kabul, UNDP Resident Representative for Afghanistan, Stephen Rodriques, said that the economic loss caused by the restrictions on the female workforce was estimated to have reached US$ 1 billion at the end of 2022.

Source: Tolo News