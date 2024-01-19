English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

TRT: India set to open temple at site of razed mosque

0

Shafaqna English- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to open temple at site of razed mosque, according to TRT WORLD.

The 50-metre (160-foot) tall house of worship for the deity Ram, which will be opened on Monday, was built on grounds where a mosque stood for centuries before it was torn down by Hindu zealots incited by members of Modi’s party.

That demolition in 1992 triggered the worst religious riots since independence—killing 2,000 people, most of them Muslims—and shook the foundations of India’s officially secular political order.

Source:TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rule on the destroyed Mosque?

asadian

G20 Summit: Modi uses ‘Bharat’ not India for nameplate

asadian

India & UAE sign agreements to settle trade in rupees

asadian

Indian PM lands in UAE on official visit

asadian

EU’s Parliament calls on India to safeguard minorities

asadian

India: Mosque set on fire in Alwar Rajasthan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.