TRT: India set to open temple at site of razed mosque

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to open temple at site of razed mosque
The 50-metre (160-foot) tall house of worship for the deity Ram, which will be opened on Monday, was built on grounds where a mosque stood for centuries before it was torn down by Hindu zealots incited by members of Modi’s party.
That demolition in 1992 triggered the worst religious riots since independence—killing 2,000 people, most of them Muslims—and shook the foundations of India’s officially secular political order.
