Medina: Prophet’s Mosque hosted 5.8m worshippers in a week

Shafaqna Enghlish- Prophet’s Mosque hosted 5.8m worshippers in one week, Gulf News reported.

The General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque said the cited period ran from the 28th of the lunar Islamic months of Juamad II and the fourth of Rajab.

The figures included 130,401 male worshippers and 115,551 females, who visited Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located at the mosque, according to separate visit timings allotted for males and females.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season that began more than six months ago.

Source: Gulf News
