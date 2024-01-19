English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

CAIR calls for investigation as racist message threatens Muslim family

0

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, called for investigation after a Muslim educator in Maine received a racist email that threatened him and his family.

The educator, Mohammed Albehadli, was the coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion for the South Portland School Department. He said he received the email last month from an anonymous sender.

“It was the most vile email message I have seen in my 35 years in education,” Tim Matheney, the superintendent of the school district, said in a statement announcing Mr. Albehadli’s resignation.

He said Albehadli and his family “developed concerns about their safety and reconsidered their decision to live in the area.”

Source:IQNA

Related posts

USA: CAIR cancels Virginia banquet following death threats

asadian

CAIR calls for hate crime probe into California Mosque Vandalism

asadian

USA: CAIR welcomes Johns Hopkins University’s commitment to address safety of Muslim students

asadian

USA: CAIR praises Halal meal options at Brentwood Public Schools

asadian

USA: CAIR welcomed judge’s ruling on Islamophobe Laura Loomer Lawsuit

asadian

American Muslims denounce Texas synagogue hostage-taking

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.