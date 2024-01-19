CAIR calls for investigation as racist message threatens Muslim family

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, called for investigation after a Muslim educator in Maine received a racist email that threatened him and his family.

The educator, Mohammed Albehadli, was the coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion for the South Portland School Department. He said he received the email last month from an anonymous sender.

“It was the most vile email message I have seen in my 35 years in education,” Tim Matheney, the superintendent of the school district, said in a statement announcing Mr. Albehadli’s resignation.

He said Albehadli and his family “developed concerns about their safety and reconsidered their decision to live in the area.”

Source:IQNA