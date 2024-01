SHAFAQNA- According to ESPN, Iraq celebrated their initial triumph against Japan in 42 years, securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup Group D after they won 2-1 on Friday. Aymen Hussein’s brace in the first half proved instrumental in their victory.

The team from West Asia, who failed to defeat Japan in their last nine encounters, now occupy the first position in the group with six points from two matches, while Hajime Moriyasu’s team is second with three points.

Source: ESPN

