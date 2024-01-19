English
International Shia News Agency
AA: Netherlands urges Israel to ‘drastically’ reduce use of force in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday urged Benjamin Netanyahu to “drastically” reduce the use of force in Gaza, AA reported.

“Israel must drastically reduce the level of force used in its operations, as it is causing too many casualties among innocent civilians,” Rutte said on X.

“Israel must also allow substantially more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and more quickly,” he said.

“The situation calls for an immediate humanitarian pause,” the Dutch prime minister added.

Rutte also called on Hamas to release all people captured during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

