TASS: Russia accepts Argentina’s decision not to join BRICS with regret

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Kremlin said on Friday it respects Argentina’s decision not to join the BRICS bloc of nations but is at the same time disappointed, TASS reported.

“Of course, this is regrettable, but this is the sovereign right of Argentina, and we respect any decision made by Buenos Aires. The Argentinians chose their leadership, and the leadership considered it the wrong time for them to take part in this format now,” the Kremlin official said.

Peskov noted that the line of countries wishing to associate with BRICS is quite long.

Source: TASS

