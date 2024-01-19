Euro News: China expands its policy of allowing entry without visa

SHAFAQNA- According to Euro News, in December, China implemented a policy allowing visa free entry for citizens from five European countries and Malaysia.

Now, the tally increases by two additional European countries, as the nation’s aim is to promote a larger influx of individuals for both business and tourism purposes.

In addition to citizens hailing from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia, individuals from Ireland and Switzerland will also gain the privilege of visa-free travel to China. Chinese Premier Li Qiang revealed this information while on his trip to Europe for the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Source: Euro News

www.shafaqna.com