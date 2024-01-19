Euro News: German parliament approves legislation easing asylum seeker deportations

Shafaqna Enghlish- The German parliament on Thursday approved legislation intended to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers, according to Euro News.
The legislation authorises residential searches for documentation that enables officials to establish a person’s identity, and removes authorities’ obligation to give advance notice of deportations in some cases.
It will also increase the maximum length of pre-deportation custody from 10 to 28 days, while specifically facilitating the deportation of people who are members of a criminal organisation.
Source: Euro News