Italian FM: Italy ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza if needed

Shafaqna Enghlish- Italy is ready to send peacekeepers to the Gaza Strip if needed, the foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Over a thousand Italian military staff are already taking part in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Radio24.

“Should a peace mission be needed in Gaza, we are ready to send our military personnel as UN peacekeepers,” he explained.

He added that the US has yet to request any expansion of the Lebanese mission.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

