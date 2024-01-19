[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Space aliens in Shia thought

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast, welcoming Amina Inloes as she discusses “Space aliens in Shia thought”

Within Shia thought (Quran, Ahadith and works of scholars), the concept of life outside the Earth has been mentioned and discussed. This talk will delve into the literature on the topic, lay out the various perspectives and how often we see these ideas. It will touch on the reliability of these texts, their consistency with Islamic belief & science, and the discussions about these texts. Finally, the talk will cover the implications of these texts in what they mean for us, and what they mean about the texts more generally.

Speaker:

Amina Inloes is an American scholar, researcher, educator, public speaker, translator and a Shi’ite Muslim. She has written several books on the subject of Shiism.

She has a PhD in Islamic Studies from the University of Exeter on Shia hadith about pre-Islamic female figures mentioned in the Qur’an. Her PhD thesis, submitted in 2015, is entitled “Negotiating Shia Identity and Orthodoxy through Canonizing Ideologies about Women in Twelver Shia Aḥadith on Pre-Islamic Sacred History in the Quran.

She works for the Research and Publications Department of the Islamic College and is programme leader for the MA Islamic Studies program

