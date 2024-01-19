English
Wafa: Israel’s war on Gaza violates international law, UN expert says

SHAFAQNA- According to Wafa news agency, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, stated on Monday that Israel’s continuous bombing in Gaza, resulting in the destruction of entire communities and the loss of many innocent Palestinian civilian lives, is a violation of international laws.

In a conference held in Madrid, the capital of Spain, Albanese stated, “Israel has done a number of things that are highly illegal, highly unlawful,” highlighting the importance of upholding international humanitarian law in safeguarding noncombatants, civilians, prisoners of war, and individuals who are ill or injured.

