Al Jazeera: Inauguration of the world’s highest suspended musalla in Mecca

SHAFAQNA – A hotel in Makkah reported inauguration of the world’s highest suspended musalla with a height of 483 meters above sea level.

According to Shafaqna, Al Jazeera wrote: “This musalla is located in “Jabal Omar” hotel, overlooking holy places, including the Masjid Al-Haram and the Honored Ka’ba.” The weight of this prayer room is 650 tons and it has been built on a bridge at this height for the first time. It connects twin towers on the 36th, 37th and 38th floors.

Capacity of this musalla is about 520 persons in a large space that is 550 square meters.

Source: fa.shafaqna

