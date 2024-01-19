English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle East

Saudi Arabia: The months of Rajab, Sha’ban and Ramadan will be peak of the Hajj and Umrah season

0

SHAFAQNA- “Saeed Bahashwan”, a member of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit Activities in Saudi Arabia, said: the number of foreign pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah will be increased in the months of Rajab, Sha’ban and Ramadan.

According to Shafaqna, Al Arabiya wrote: by referring to this issue, Bahashwan added: these three months will be the peak of Hajj and Umrah season, and pilgrims from different countries come to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, he added: Hajj Umrah companies and institutions, which are equal to 270, are providing the best services to God’s guests.

This Saudi official further said: Umrah pilgrims from Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Pakistan, Libya, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia and India are coming to Mecca and Medina to perform Umrah.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

Saudi Arabia: Number of Umrah pilgrims reached historical record in 2023

anvari

Most important features of Hajj 2023

asadian

Saudis announced Umrah visas cannot be used to perform Hajj Tamattu

asadian

Umrah Pilgrims need to obtain electronic permit

asadian

Mecca: Hotel occupancy hits 100 percent during last 10 days of Ramadhan

asadian

Aerial Photos of Masjid Al-Haram in Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.