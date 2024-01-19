Saudi Arabia: The months of Rajab, Sha’ban and Ramadan will be peak of the Hajj and Umrah season

SHAFAQNA- “Saeed Bahashwan”, a member of the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit Activities in Saudi Arabia, said: the number of foreign pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah will be increased in the months of Rajab, Sha’ban and Ramadan.

According to Shafaqna, Al Arabiya wrote: by referring to this issue, Bahashwan added: these three months will be the peak of Hajj and Umrah season, and pilgrims from different countries come to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, he added: Hajj Umrah companies and institutions, which are equal to 270, are providing the best services to God’s guests.

This Saudi official further said: Umrah pilgrims from Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Pakistan, Libya, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia and India are coming to Mecca and Medina to perform Umrah.

