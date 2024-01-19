English
Reuters: After successful lunar landing, Japan’s SLIM lunar module runs out of power

SHAFAQNA- According to Reuters, Japan became the fifth nation on Saturday to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, however, the country’s mission to demonstrate advanced landing technology and revive its troubled space program faced potential disruption due to solar power complications.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon SLIM successfully touched down on the lunar surface at approximately 12:20 a.m. (1520 GMT Friday) , however, the solar panels of the mentioned entity were incapable of producing electricity, potentially due to incorrect positioning.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

