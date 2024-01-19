Euronews: Amongst cost of living crisis, UK records 4,950 excess winter deaths

SHAFAQNA-New figures make an estimate of 4,950 excess winter deaths last year in the UK as a result of living in cold and damp homes.

According to The Warm This Winter study, the level of excess winter deaths increases when the average winter temperature in the UK drops below four degrees centigrade.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, tells Euronews that this situation is concerning. Figures from the Warm This Winter campaign reveal that, this winter, 8.3m adults are living in cold damp homes. When temperatures decrease, these conditions go to totally dangerous from being uncomfortable,” he says. Francis, like several experts and critics of the present Conservative government say lawmakers are, to some extent, criticized.

The government says they are taking lots of measures to combat cold homes – introducing the likes of Warm Homes Discounts, Winter Fuel Payments and, Cold Weather Payments- opponents say they are limited in impact and eligibility.

It’s been estimated that, last winter, approximately half a million Brits were compelled to go to so-called warm banks. These are places controlled by churches, charities and doctors surgeries where people can get away from the cold temporarily.

Source: euronews

www.shafaqna.com