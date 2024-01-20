Maryam’s Mentor: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:44)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:44)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Maryam’s Mentor

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

ذَٰلِكَ مِنْ أَنبَاءِ الْغَيْبِ نُوحِيهِ إِلَيْكَ ۚ وَمَا كُنتَ لَدَيْهِمْ إِذْ يُلْقُونَ أَقْلَامَهُمْ أَيُّهُمْ يَكْفُلُ مَرْيَمَ وَمَا كُنتَ لَدَيْهِمْ إِذْ يَخْتَصِمُونَ ‎﴿٤٤﴾‏

3:44 This is news of the unseen that We reveal to you (O Prophet). You were not with them when they cast lots to decide who would be Mary’s guardian, nor were you there when they argued (about it).

Commentary: “Hannah” (حَنَّة), the wife of Imran (عمران), brought Maryam to the temple and told the scholars and elders of Bani Israel that she had vowed to dedicate Maryam to worship God and serve the temple. Since Maryam was from a famous family known for their purity and righteousness (Imran’s family), the Bani Israel’s devotees competed for the honor of having her guardianship. After arguing for a while, they finally decided to draw lots to determine which of them would have the privilege of Maryam’s custody.

They came next to a river (or pound), and each wrote his name on an arrow and cast it into the river. All the arrows sank into the river except the arrow of Zakaria. In this way, Zakaria officially became Maryam’s guardian, and he was the most worthy of all. In addition to being a prophet, he was also the husband of Maryam’s aunt.

The verse reads, “This is news of the unseen that We reveal to you (O Prophet).” (ذَٰلِكَ مِنْ أَنبَاءِ الْغَيْبِ نُوحِيهِ إِلَيْكَ). “You were not with them when they cast lots to decide who would be Maryam’s guardian” (وَمَا كُنتَ لَدَيْهِمْ إِذْ يُلْقُونَ أَقْلَامَهُمْ أَيُّهُمْ يَكْفُلُ مَرْيَمَ). “Nor were you there when they argued” (وَمَا كُنتَ لَدَيْهِمْ إِذْ يَخْتَصِمُونَ).

“al-Qalam’’ (القلم) means pen or an arrow stick with which they draw lots, “al-aqlām” (الاقلام) is plural of “al-Qalam’’ (القلم).