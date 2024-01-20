Gaza’s Mayor warned about deadly diseases

Shafaqna Enghlish- More than 50,000 tons of waste have accumulated in Gaza, threatening the spread of dangerous diseases and epidemics, Yahya Al-Sarraj Mayor of Gaza City warned.

He said that the continued Israeli aggression and the fuel shortage crisis pose challenges to providing basic services to citizens.

“We call on the international community to intervene urgently and provide fuel, electricity generators, and equipment to provide services,” Al-Sarraj said in a press conference on Friday (19 Jan. 2024).

Earlier Thursday, Spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that the Ministry has recorded 8,000 cases of hepatitis A infection as a result of overcrowding and low levels of personal hygiene in places of displacement, expecting the number of infections to double across the besieged Gaza Strip.

