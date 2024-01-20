English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Gaza’s Mayor warned about deadly diseases

0
deadly diseases

Shafaqna Enghlish- More than 50,000 tons of waste have accumulated in Gaza, threatening the spread of dangerous diseases and epidemics, Yahya Al-Sarraj Mayor of Gaza City warned.

He said that the continued Israeli aggression and the fuel shortage crisis pose challenges to providing basic services to citizens.

“We call on the international community to intervene urgently and provide fuel, electricity generators, and equipment to provide services,” Al-Sarraj said in a press conference on Friday (19 Jan. 2024).

Earlier Thursday, Spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that the Ministry has recorded 8,000 cases of hepatitis A infection as a result of overcrowding and low levels of personal hygiene in places of displacement, expecting the number of infections to double across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Source:  Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: 20,000 babies born in Gaza war while 135,000 minors at “high risk” of malnutrition

parniani

Wafa: Israel’s war on Gaza violates international law, UN expert says

rahman samadreza

Wafa: US Conference Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Italian FM: Italy ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza if needed

nafiseh yazdani

AA: Netherlands urges Israel to ‘drastically’ reduce use of force in Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 15,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer despite Israeli restrictions

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.