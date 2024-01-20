CW: Two new green transportation systems under development by RTA

English
Shafaqna English- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF). These agreements focus on the development of novel transportation systems. The event, which concluded on Thursday (18 Jan. 2024), was reported by Construction Week.

According to an announcement from RTA, the first MoU relates to exploring the potential development of the innovative Floc Duo Rail system. This advanced double-track system enables fast and efficient transport of units.

