UNICEF: 20,000 babies born in Gaza war while 135,000 minors at “high risk” of malnutrition

Shafaqna English- According to UNICEF, approximately 20,000 babies have been born in the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In addition, an alarming 135,000 children under the age of two in Gaza are at serious risk of malnutrition, Anadolu Agency reported.



Tess Ingram, a UNICEF’s Spokeswoman, told a news briefing in Geneva that the figure represents one baby born about every 10 minutes since Oct. 7, when the conflict began: “The situation of pregnant women and new-borns in the Gaza Strip is beyond belief, and it demands intensified and immediate actions.”

Ingram emphasized: “The already precarious situation of infant and maternal mortality has worsened as the healthcare system collapses,”

She emphasized that the trauma caused by warfare has a direct influence on infants, leading to increased instances of undernourishment, developmental problems, and various health complications.

Source: AA

