Iran: Hengam island [Photos]

Shafaqna English- Hengam, located in the Persian Gulf, is an island of approximately 50 square kilometers. It is located in the southern part of Iran’s Hormuzgan Province, near Qeshm Island. Hengam Island is known for its abundance of salt, soil and lead mines.

Due to its significant geographical location in the middle of the Persian Gulf and its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz and Qeshm Island, this particular island has immense strategic and military value. Mohammad Mahdi Pourarab shared stunning photos from there on IRNA, as you can see:

Photo: Mohammad Mahdi Pourarab

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com