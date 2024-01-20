English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

CNN: Israeli forces desecrated 16 cemeteries in Gaza [Video+Photos]

0
Israeli forces desecrated 16 cemeteries

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli forces have desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in its ground offensive in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found.

CNN has reviewed satellite imagery and social media footage showing the destruction of cemeteries and witnessed it firsthand while traveling with the IDF in a convoy. Together the evidence reveals a systemic practice where Israeli ground forces have advanced across the Gaza Strip.

The intentional destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law, except under narrow circumstances relating to that site becoming a military objective, and legal experts told CNN that Israel’s acts could amount to war crimes.

 

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AA: UK Labour party leader rebukes Netanyahu’s rejection of Palestinian state

leila yazdani

UNICEF: 20,000 babies born in Gaza war while 135,000 minors at “high risk” of malnutrition

parniani

Gaza’s Mayor warned about deadly diseases

leila yazdani

Italian FM: Italy ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza if needed

nafiseh yazdani

AA: Netherlands urges Israel to ‘drastically’ reduce use of force in Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 15,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer despite Israeli restrictions

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.