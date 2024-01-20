CNN: Israeli forces desecrated 16 cemeteries in Gaza [Video+Photos]

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli forces have desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in its ground offensive in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found.

CNN has reviewed satellite imagery and social media footage showing the destruction of cemeteries and witnessed it firsthand while traveling with the IDF in a convoy. Together the evidence reveals a systemic practice where Israeli ground forces have advanced across the Gaza Strip.

The intentional destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law, except under narrow circumstances relating to that site becoming a military objective, and legal experts told CNN that Israel’s acts could amount to war crimes.

Source: CNN

