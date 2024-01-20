Euronews: German Parliament approves easing of citizenship rules

Shafaqna English- The German parliament has approved a relaxation of the rules governing the acquisition of citizenship, removing restrictions on holding dual passports. This change is intended to facilitate the process for individuals interested in obtaining German citizenship and remove barriers to holding multiple nationalities, Euronews reported.

The government claims that the strategy will improve the assimilation of immigrants and make it easier to attract competent people.

In a parliamentary vote, the plan proposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Liberal coalition was approved by a margin of 382-234, with 23 lawmakers opting not to vote. The project faced strong criticism from the main opposition center-right group, which claimed it would cheapen German citizenship.

Under the law, people will be eligible for citizenship after five years in Germany, or three years if they have made “special efforts to integrate,” instead of the current eight or six years.

