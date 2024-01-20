English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

AA: International Space Station enables scientific research since 2000

0

Shafaqna English- The International Space Station (ISS) serves as a hub for astronauts from various nations, fostering collaboration and conducting numerous experiments aimed at unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos, as Anadolu Agency reported.

The establishment of the ISS received initial approval from U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1984, followed by approval from the U.S. Congress.

Between 1984 and 1993, the construction of the ISS with its various components began with the active participation of the United States, Canada, Japan and European nations in the late 1980s.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reuters: Japan’s SLIM lunar module runs out of power after successful landing

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Iraq defeated Japan 2-1 to advance to last 16

rahman samadreza

Japan: Two planes collide on runway in Hokkaido

nafiseh yazdani

Iran slams USA’s unequivocal support for Israel

parniani

Japan: 179 missing after powerful quake in Ishikawa

parniani

Canada accepts 1,000 visa applications from relatives of Canadians in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.