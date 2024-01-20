AA: International Space Station enables scientific research since 2000

Shafaqna English- The International Space Station (ISS) serves as a hub for astronauts from various nations, fostering collaboration and conducting numerous experiments aimed at unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos, as Anadolu Agency reported.



The establishment of the ISS received initial approval from U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1984, followed by approval from the U.S. Congress.

Between 1984 and 1993, the construction of the ISS with its various components began with the active participation of the United States, Canada, Japan and European nations in the late 1980s.

Source: AA

