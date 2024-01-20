AA: UK Labour party leader rebukes Netanyahu’s rejection of Palestinian state

English
Shafaqna Enghlish- Britain’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer criticised the Israeli prime minister after he rejected calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

He also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent rejection of the two-state framework.

It comes in response to Netanyahu’s declaration to the White House where he firmly stated his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state after Israel concludes its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

In an exclusive statement to ITV television, Starmer expressed his disapproval of Netanyahu’s remarks, deeming them “wrong and unacceptable.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

