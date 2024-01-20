MEE: New York City’s Halal food vendors brush off hate

Shafaqna Enghlish- New York City’s Halal food vendors need to know their rights and report hate incidents to authorities to get more just system, Mohamed Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project said, according to Middle East Eye.

The food carts have names like “King Tut”, “Mashallah”, and “No Pork on my Fork” – pithy names packing as many puns and as much wordplay as possible. And they are permanent odes to the legacies of Arab culture and Middle Eastern cuisine permeating American city life.

Over the past couple of decades, these food stands, simply and aptly known as halal carts, have transformed into icons of New York’s cityscape.

But since the 7 October Hamas-led attacks and Israel’s war in Gaza, they have made headlines for different reasons. In November, an individual harassed a man working in a food cart near Zabar’s, a famous deli on the Upper West Side, for allegedly removing posters of Israeli hostages. And Stuart Seldowitz, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, was arrested for harassing and stalking a food vendor on the Upper East Side.

These are rare incidents that have prompted an outpouring of support from the community and shaken some workers. “What are you going to do? It’s like any place,” Tarek, a vendor on Manhattan’s Upper West Side who did not give his last name, told MEE. “Some clients are good, some are bad. This is business.”

Recently, he said, some of the “bad clients” have been making more targeted attacks when he is at the food cart.

Mohamed Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project, or SVP, says that while these incidents are alarming, vendors typically don’t report them, making them virtually impossible to track.

