UN women’s agency: 2 Mothers killed every hour in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- Women and children are the main victims during the war in Gaza, and on average two mothers have lost their lives every hour since the conflict began, UN Women said.

The agency called for an immediate ceasefire and no effort to be spared to ensure women and girls receive proper protection and have safe access to fast, unrestricted and “gender-responsive” humanitarian assistance.

“At least 24,620 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, about 16,000 of whom were women or children,” said Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women. This is three times the number of people killed in the territory in the previous 15 years combined, she added.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

