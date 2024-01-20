INA: Iraq to build 40,000 residential units for families of martyrs

Shafaqna English- Iraq is planning to construct 40,000 residential units for the families of martyrs, as announced by Head of Iraq’s Martyrs Foundation Al-Naeli revealed the commencement of building these units in Baghdad and other provinces.

According to official Iraqi news, Al-Naeli stated that the organization’s plan for 2024 includes initiating residential units for the families of martyrs in Baghdad and provinces, with the support of Prime Minister Al-Sudani, aiming to provide suitable housing for all segments of society.

Al-Naeli added that the financial budget is not sufficient, but the Prime Minister has issued orders to financially support the Martyrs Foundation for the construction of residential units.

Emphasizing the commitment to serving all societal segments, Al-Naeli highlighted that the Martyrs Foundation continues its efforts by ensuring decent housing, ongoing distribution of financial and non-financial aid, and providing healthcare, social, and educational support to the families of martyrs.

Source: INA

