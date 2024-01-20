English
Chinese FM underscores reciprocal support between China and Africa

Shafaqna English- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed China’s unwavering support for African nations in defending their independence, sovereignty, and national dignity. Speaking in Brasilia during a briefing on his recent visit to Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire, Wang emphasized China’s enduring commitment to standing by its African brothers.

Wang highlighted the significance of the African continent as the annual first overseas destination for a Chinese foreign minister over the past 34 years. This underscores China’s deep regard for Africa and its steadfast backing of the continent’s development and revitalization.

Expressing gratitude for Africa’s strong friendship and trust, Wang noted that leaders from the visited countries openly voiced clear support for China’s efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. In return, Wang assured that China would steadfastly support African nations in protecting their independence, sovereignty, and national dignity, particularly in matters related to China’s core interests and major concerns.

