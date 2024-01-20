English
NBC: Saudi FM calls for credible-irreversible path to a Palestinian state

credible-irreversible path to Palestinian state

Shafaqna Enghlish- Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan Al-Saud called for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state during an interview with NBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Saudi FM said that “the only way we can credibly address the aftermath of what has happened in Gaza is if we address it in the context of the whole Palestinian situation, and here what we need is to talk about Palestinian statehood.”

“What we feel is key at this time is to find a credible irreversible path to a Palestinian state, and I think ‘irreversible’ is the thing we need to underline because that’s been lacking in the past,” he continued. “I think we have said before that we are prepared to move towards diplomatic relations with Israel provided that we have addressed the issue of Palestine and the Palestinian state, that remains the case […] a credible pathway to that before we can confirm or move forward on all of these issues.”

Source: NBC NEWS

www.shafaqna.com

