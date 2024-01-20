Xinhua : 13 students dead in central China school dormitory fire

Shafaqna English- Thirteen students lost their lives, and one was injured in a tragic fire that occurred at a school dormitory in Fangcheng County, Nanyang City, central China’s Henan Province, on Friday night, as reported by local authorities on Saturday. The local fire department received an alarm about the fire at 11 p.m. in a male dormitory of Yingcai School. Rescuers swiftly arrived at the scene, managing to extinguish the flames by 11:38 p.m. The dormitory, housing around 30 boarding students, saw 14 casualties, while the rest were safely evacuated.

The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition. Yingcai School, a private institution with a history of over a decade, primarily admits students from nearby rural areas, including some left-behind children. A parent revealed that her child, a student at the school, was brought home by village officials around 6 a.m. on Saturday, with the return-to-school date remaining uncertain.

Female students occupy the second floor of the dormitory, while males stay on the third floor. The school’s affiliated kindergarten, fortunately, had its children home for the weekend before the incident occurred. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the person in charge of the school has been brought under control by the police.

Source: Xinhua

