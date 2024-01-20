English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Commentary of Surah Az-Zumar

Shafaqna English- The Quran Segments; Understand the Quran | Chapter 39, Surah Az-Zumar  published on 16 January 2024 by Sayed Jawad Qazwini.

In this lecture Sayed Jawad gives a brief introductory tafsir of the thirty-ninth chapter Surah Az-Zumar. The most important verses, stories and lessons are derived from this chapter. You will be given an overall perspective of this chapter. After this lecture you will have a greater comprehensive view of this Surah and you will recite it with understanding.

Part of series: Understand the Quran by Sayed Jawad Qazwini

