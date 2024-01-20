English
Nature: WHO warns medical AI could be ‘dangerous’ for poorer countries

Shafaqna Science- The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the potential risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) health technologies to people living in low-income countries, as Nature reported.

The group, which has released a report outlining new recommendations on the expansion of multi-modal models (LMMs), emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the application of this advancing technology is not solely influenced by tech companies and wealthy nations. If models are not trained with data from people living in underprivileged areas, the algorithms may not adequately serve those populations, the agency says.

“The very last thing that we want to see happen as part of this leap forward with technology is the propagation or amplification of inequities and biases in the social fabric of countries around the world,” said Alain Labrique, WHO’s director of digital health and innovation, during a recent press briefing.

Source: Nature

